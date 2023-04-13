Uganda inaugurates National Forensic Sciences University

The first National Forensic Science University (NFSU) has been inaugurated in Uganda to provide training in forensics to security organs, law enforcement agencies and other government departments in the country.

NFSU will facilitate and promote academic learning and practices in the field of forensic science in conjunction with applied behavioural science studies, law studies, criminology, scientific methods and techniques to investigate crime, cyber security, and digital forensics, among others.

Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio, Ms Rukia Nakadama Isanga officiated the inauguration ceremony on behalf of President Museveni.

The ceremony was held at the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre (URDCC) at Gaddafi Barracks in Jinja City on Wednesday.

The institute sits on 130 acres of land, which has a 99-year-old lease.

Ms Nakadama, who is also the Woman MP for Mayuge District, commended the government of India for enabling the first NFSU in Uganda.

“This demonstrates the excellent diplomatic relationship between India and Uganda, and will create forensic and allied experts that will manage complex security situations in our regions. It reflects the vision and leadership in both countries,” she said.

India's External Affairs Minister, Mr Subrahmanyan Jaishankar, who represented the Indian Prime Minister, Mr Nerandra Modi, said the NFSU was a significant milestone in furthering bilateral defence cooperation between India and Uganda.

Mr Subrahmanyan said forensic science study courses are in high demand worldwide in the past few years and thanked the government of Uganda for accepting the establishment of the NFSU.

The Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Mr Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, praised the strategic relationship and the vision between President Museveni and India's Prime Minister in building modern science, technology and transformation.

Mr Ssempijja said the university would facilitate technological transfer that will also enhance the defence capabilities in addressing emerging insecurity threats.

Chief of Defence Forces Wilson Mbadi, who was represented by the deputy CDF, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, said the institute would increase forensic experts both in Uganda and Africa.

Gen Elwelu said the institute aims at ensuring more research in forensic science crime management and contributing to the already existing curriculum in capacity building enhancement of the UPDF.