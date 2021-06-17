Uganda- Liberia bilaterals relationship to promote trade, says VP Jewel Taylor

By Paul Adude More by this Author

The Vice President of Liberia Ms Jewel Cianeh Taylor has said bilateral relationships between Uganda and Liberia will promote trade, industrialization and infrastructural development between the two countries.

“With the ideas, innovation, creativity of the team, I believe Joadah consult Africa has been one of the premier companies that provide housing and industry and as the president (Museveni) said we must think beyond ourselves to innovating, building to make Africa what we want it to be,” she said.

Ms Taylor made the remarks while addressing journalists after opening the Joadah Consult house following a meeting with President Museveni at State House in Entebbe on Tuesday.

Ms Taylor who is in the country to explore business opportunities between the two countries said she requested Mr Museveni to allow Uganda Airlines to start operating in Liberia too in order to promote trade between the two countries.

“This is a new beginning for a Uganda –Liberia relationship,” Ms Taylor who later on toured Namanve Business Park, said.

The managing Director Joadah consult Mr Joel Aita said the company recently signed an agreement with the Liberian government to build ten thousand low cost housing in Liberia after an exploration visit at the invitation of the Vice President of Liberia HE Jewel Taylor.

“In return we Joadah consults also invited the Vice President for a bench marking visit to Uganda and also to carry out the commissioning of the Headquarters in Entebbe and as to carry out bilateral discussions with the head of state President Yoweri Museveni” he said.

During the meeting at statehouse Entebbe, president Museveni urged the Liberian government to add value in the iron ore that's is produced in billion tones instead of exporting raw iron ore that which will enable Liberia industrialise the country and only export the finished product across Africa.

The Commissioner for External trade at the Ministry of Trade Industry and cooperatives, Mr Emmanuel Mutahunga, said bilateral trade agreements between the two countries will open up market opportunities for the two countries especially the private sector players.

“Market opening does not particularly target one or two products, essentially when we are doing it between countries, we do it from the regulatory macro business perspective to help open up business opportunities and exploit them to become readily available for sector players” he said.

“The market opportunities will ease trade flow for the business communities, in terms of regulations and where you need infrastructure to be put in place you also agree on mechanism to do that and other logistical agreements,” he added.

