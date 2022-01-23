Uganda not ready for parish development model- policy experts tell MPs

Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) executive director, Mr Julius Mukunda talks to journalists after appearing before MPs. Photo by Arthur Arnold Wadero 

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • The Parish development model is the latest poverty alleviation Programme designed by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and will be implemented throughout the current term.
  • A total of Shs200 billion was approved by Parliament for the programme in the current financial year (2021/2022).


