Uganda records highest overnight case rise hours to Museveni address

Uganda has recorded its highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases- hours to a crucial presidential address that is expected to come forth with several measures to contain the virus that has decimated the nation's health and economic scetors.

The rise, which is the highest figure since the outbreak was confirmed in March last year saw health authorities confirm 1,259 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours- spiking Uganda’s tally to 52,935 as health officials fear for the worst in this second wave.

Latest figures from the health ministry indicate that nine more people succumbed to the virus in 24 hours, pushing Uganda’s death toll to 383.

With 171 new cases, Wakiso district was second only to Uganda’s capital Kampala that registered 825 new infections as both districts continue to maintain their positions as major Covid-19 hotspots.

Several people have told Daily Monitor that they know of at least a friend that’s ailing with Covid-19.

At 634, the number of Covid-19 patients ‘actively’ admitted in hospitals across the country remained constant over the last 24 hours.

According to Ministry of health, the cases were confirmed from 7,289 samples tested on June 4 in a country that now has nearly 759, 000 people vaccinated from a pool of 41 million people.

Government officials are now urging Ugandans not to back down on the fight against the pandemic.

Until June 6, 2021, the highest cases recorded in the first wave in a day stood at 701 although the highest single day rise in the second wave was at 1,247 new cases before Sunday.

Last Saturday, President Museveni advised Ugandans living upcountry to avoid travelling to Kampala and Wakiso districts where he said Covid-19 cases are escalating.

The President is set to address the nation this evening and spell out new measures intended to curb the surge in infections.

The breakdown of the new cases is:



1,256 contacts and Alerts: Kampala (825) Wakiso (171) Busia (39) Luwero (33) Mukono (28) Gulu (27) Hoima (17) Bududa (14) Mbale (14) Mbarara (15) Ngora (9) Jinja (13) Omoro (7) Tororo (8) Kiruhura (7) Nebbi (7) Pallisa (4) Bugiri (2) — Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) June 6, 2021

