Uganda registers 3 wins at international debate competition

Uganda has registered three wins at the ongoing World Schools Debating Championship (WSDC) that started on July 18 in Hanoi City, Vietnam, and ends on Friday.

The WSDC is metaphorically the World Cup or Olympics of high school debate around the world held annually. This year’s edition has drawn 64 countries, with eight from Africa, including Uganda, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Tanzania and Nigeria.

Uganda is represented by Naila Mbarak, 19, Raima Muhammad, 18, both from Nabisunsa Girls’ School, Jesse Kitumba, 19, from St Mary’s College Kisubi, and Jibril Sekandi, 19, from Gombe Secondary School.

Uganda’s wins came against Panama (2-1), Macau (3-0) and Bermuda (3-0), but lost to Mexico (2-1) and Kenya (2-1).

Uganda debated against Mexico and Macau last Friday, Kenya and Panama on Sunday, and Bermuda yesterday morning.

Mr James Okuku Jr, the Ugandan coach, says the Uganda national debating team’s success can be attributed to its strong foundation, primarily built on the generous contributions from various sources.

“The team’s funding has been made possible through the unwavering support of schools, who recognise the importance of nurturing young minds with critical thinking and communication skills,” Mr Okuku said in a telephone interview at the weekend.

He added: “Additionally, parents have played a crucial role in investing in their children’s talents and potential, understanding the significant impact that debating can have on their personal and academic growth.”

Mr Okuku says the future of debating in Uganda looks promising and full of potential, adding that over the years, Uganda has made significant strides in the debating community, garnering recognition and respect on national and international platforms.

“One crucial factor contributing to Uganda’s bright future in debating is the continued involvement and dedication of schools, parents, and well-wishers, who have been instrumental in providing financial and moral support to the debaters.

“With sustained funding and resources, more students will have the opportunity to engage in debating, honing their skills and cultivating critical thinking abilities,” he added.

According to Mr Okuku, the selection process for the Uganda National Debating Team is a “rigorous and competitive journey” that spans two stages of trials.

Kitumba, one of Uganda’s representatives, said: “WSDC 2023 Vietnam has been an amazing experience and an opportunity worth a lifetime.”

Muhammad, another representative, says: “Vietnam has been a great contribution to our lives and we will never forget the experience as we move on.”

Mr Okuku says over the next five to 10 years, Ugandan debating is likely to continue its upward trajectory and make further strides in the national and international debating community.

He, however, calls for increased support from schools, parents, and well-wishers, strong talent development, international exposure, integration in education, increased government support, and advancements in technology among others.

When Monitor contacted Dr Dennis Mugimba, the Ministry of Education public relations officer, he declined to comment on the matter, saying he was out of office until mid-August.

He, however, referred us to the ministry’s permanent secretary, Ms Ketty Lamaro.

Ms Lamaro declined to comment, saying she needs more information on the matter.