Uganda’s foreign exchange reserve rises to Shs15 trillion

Uganda's legal tender. Uganda, like many other countries, holds foreign exchange reserves to finance balance of payments needs, and intervene in foreign exchange markets, among others. PHOTO/FILE

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • Prior, Uganda’s foreign exchange reserve up to June 2021 was at $3.567b.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said Uganda’s foreign exchange reserve level now stands at $4.3b (Shs15.4trillion) following the disbursement of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

