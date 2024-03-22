Uganda’s future lies in modernized Agriculture, says Italian envoy

Italian ambassador to Uganda Mauro Massoni has rallied farmers in the East African country to add value to their agricultural products to compete favorably in European markets.

The envoy said Uganda is naturally gifted with fertile soils and weather, good for agriculture.

"I came from Italy with three types of seeds for salads and when I planted them in the backyard of my residence, within 20 days, they were ready for eating- and they are now too much," Mauro said in Kampala on March 21 during a stakeholder meeting ahead of the November agricultural show in Bologna, Italy.

He added: "Uganda is blessed by God. In the whole of my life, I had never seen a place where you drop seeds, and they grow up very quickly. I strongly believe that the future of this country lies in modernized agriculture."

In 1908, then UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill marveled at Uganda's beauty before nicknaming it the “Pearl of Africa.”

Yesterday's event, organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), was in preparation for the forthcoming largest agricultural exhibition in Bologna, Italy.

Thursday’s event targeted Ugandan farmers, wholesalers, and retailers interested in mechanized agriculture.

Mauro urged the Ugandan government to extensively market the country's beauty to the outside world especially in Europe.

"Uganda's production needs to be well known in the world. This is because if you meet an ordinary Italian on the street in Italy and ask them about Uganda, high chances are that they will think of Kenya because it’s well-known for its tourism and holiday destinations and yet Uganda might have much better tourism destinations," he observed.

Speaking at the same event, Fabio Ricci, an official from the Bologna agricultural show (EIMA International), gave an overview of the forthcoming exhibition set for November 6-10.

He said they are moving to several countries across the world to “sensitise natives about the world's biggest agricultural show.”

Organizers say about 40 Ugandans are expected to exhibit at the agricultural show that happens every after two years.

About EIMA

EIMA International is one of the world's largest and most prestigious exhibitions in the field of agricultural mechanics, a reference point for economic operators, agricultural entrepreneurs, technicians, and researchers working in the sector.

The exhibition takes up the entire Bologna fairgrounds, both in the indoor halls and outdoor areas.