Uganda's high commissioner to Kenya Dr Hassan Galiwango is dead
Uganda’s high commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles, Dr Hassan Galiwango, has died.
Mr Galiwango died Monday morning at Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted.
The late was the husband to Mbale City Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Connie Nakayeze Galiwango.
President Museveni appointed Galiwango as the high commissioner to Kenya in October 2020.
Mr Galiwango was also the former long serving director of finance and administration at the NRM secretariat at the time of his ambassadorial appointment. Ms Medina Naham, the NRM party chairperson of Koboko District, replaced him at the secretariat.
The cause of his death is yet to be communicated by the government.
Tributes have been flowing on various social media platforms about the Ambassador whom many have described as great support system.
