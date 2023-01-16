Uganda's high commissioner to Kenya Dr Hassan Galiwango is dead

Uganda’s high commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles, Dr Hassan Galiwango, has died.

Mr Galiwango died Monday morning at Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted.

The late was the husband to Mbale City Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Connie Nakayeze Galiwango.

President Museveni appointed Galiwango as the high commissioner to Kenya in October 2020.

Mr Galiwango was also the former long serving director of finance and administration at the NRM secretariat at the time of his ambassadorial appointment. Ms Medina Naham, the NRM party chairperson of Koboko District, replaced him at the secretariat.

The cause of his death is yet to be communicated by the government.

It is with great sadness that I announce the death of H.E Dr Galiwango, High Commissioner of Uganda to Kenya, which occurred this morning, — Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga (@RebeccaKadagaUG) January 16, 2023

Tributes have been flowing on various social media platforms about the Ambassador whom many have described as great support system.

My Sincere condolences to you my sister Hon.Connie Galiwango and the family upon the demise of Ambassador Dr. Hassan Galiwango.We shall always remember his dedicated service to his country ,Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. pic.twitter.com/s0debaGhzy — Anita Annet Among (@AnitahAmong) January 16, 2023

Dr Hassan Wasswa Galiwango thank you for educating me. Thank you for being a father. Thank you for impacting on the lives of many. Thank you for being one of the greatest teachers of African history. Rest well our giant. — Chris Obore (@ChrisObore1) January 16, 2023

More details to follow…