Uganda’s passport climbs four positions in world ranking

The 2024 global passport index has placed the Ugandan passport in the 73rd position up from 77th position in 2023 out of 199 nations in the World.

The latest global passport rankings by Henley and Partners revealed that Uganda, Philippines and Cape Verde Islands share a passport power rank of 73 with a visa-free score of 69.

The global passport power ranking is derived from an assessment of the number of destinations certain passport holders can access without a prior visa as well as the visa-free scores.

Despite climbing 4 positions on the global passport rankings, Uganda is still behind Kenya and Tanzania, which are in the 67th and 69th positions respectively. While the visa-free scores for Kenyan and Tanzanian passports are 76 and 73.

Currently, at least nationals from 39 countries do not require visas to visit Uganda; citizens from less than 40 countries can access visas on arrival while nationals from over 100 countries require visas to enter the country.