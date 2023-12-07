Uganda's Twinomugisha elected AOMA’s first female vice president

The African Ombudsman and Mediators Association (AOMA) has elected Deputy Inspector General of Government Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe as its first ever female vice president.

The AOMA is a continental network of 47 national ombudsmen and six sector ombudsman, established in 2003.

The association aims to promote the establishment and independence of ombudsman institutions in Africa; provide them with information, training and development opportunities;

According to a statement issued by AOMA, Twinomugisha was elected at the conclusion of the 7th General Assembly of AOMA in Rwanda’s capital Kigali.

Angola’s Celestine Muyambe won the AOMA presidency during the four-day meeting which started on November 27, themed “Navigating Ethical Dilemmas on Mediation and Ombudsman Roles.”

The Angolan defeated a Libyan by 14 to 7 votes while Twinomugisha edged a Gabonese by 15 to 6 ballots to become Muyambe’s deputy.

The electoral process was presided by the outgoing Rwandan president of the association, Madeleine Nirere, and its Kenyan Secretary-General Florence Kajuju.

Twinomugisha profile

Twinomugisha Muhairwe is a Christian lawyer with “a strong belief in societal transformation and development.”

She holds a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations and Diplomatic Studies from Makerere University, a Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre, a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration and Management from Uganda Management Institute and a Bachelor of Laws Degree from Makerere University.

She believes in horning her skills through practicing what she learnt. She has put her academic exposure into practice for the last 15 years in the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs under different portfolios; first as a Prosecutor in the General Court Martial before she rose through the ranks to the level of Principal Legal Officer.