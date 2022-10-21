Uganda safe for tourism despite Ebola, says govt

Foreign Affairs State Minister Okello Oryem has assured foreign tourists that Uganda is a safe destination despite an Ebola outbreak that has killed 25 amid 64 cases.

Mr Oryem advised tourists against cancellation of bookings to Uganda emphasizing that “the Ebola outbreak in the two districts of Mubende and Kasanda is being managed well given experience from handling past epidemics and pandemics.”

“The border and airport are not closed. We are open for business and look forward to welcoming our foreign tourists,’’ he remarked at the Foreign affairs ministry headquarters in Kampala while launching the program for the Uganda-Kenya Tourism conference, exhibition and Familiarization trip between tour operators from the two countries scheduled for November.

Mr Oryem blamed the West for over hyping epidemic outbreaks in Africa but challenged foreign countries to thoroughly investigate before issuing travel advisories stopping citizens from going to other countries over health concerns.

“Even when there is only malaria, they will tell their citizens not to go to a particular country. If you are in Western Europe, you will think that we are all just dying on the roadside because of Ebola. I don’t think anyone of us has seen a person dying of Ebola on the streets,” he said.

The tourism exhibition themed "Strengthening networks, synergies and diversity to maximise the tourism potential between Uganda and the Kenyan Coastal Region" is aimed at “enhancing synergies between key tourism players from Uganda and the Kenya coastal region.”

The launch in Kampala was attended by Uganda’s Consul General to Kenya, Ambassador Paul Mukumbya among other dignitaries.