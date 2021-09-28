Uganda shines at second China-Africa economic, trade expo

By MONITOR REPORTER More by this Author

Uganda has joined several other African countries participating in the second China-Africa economic and trade expo to showcase information on their investment environment, trade policies, key products and tourism to potential Chinese investors as well as forge new business partnerships and joint ventures.

The three day event which ends tomorrow (September 28) is taking place in the Changsha City central China's Hunan Province and has attracted an estimate of 9,000 participants, some of whom will attend virtually under the theme “New Start, New Opportunities, New Accomplishment."

The minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala will virtually deliver a key note address during the opening ceremony on behalf of Uganda.

The Uganda embassy in Beijing and the consulate in Guangzhou have an exhibition stall to display a variety of Ugandan products to Chinese potential investors and market its tourism and investment opportunities.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Hunan Provincial People's Government.

Advertisement

The first China-Africa economic and trade expo (CAETE) was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jin Ping at the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation as platform for both sides to deepen Economic and Trade cooperation.

The first expo was held in June 2019 and attracted the attendance or President Museveni who signed 10 Agreements in the fields of energy, mining, trade and investment tourism, agriculture and infrastructural development, among others.

Participants will be able to find African products, brands and five dedicated showcases: the Coffee Exhibition Area; Nut Exhibition Area; Cocoa Exhibition Area; Agricultural and Sideline Product Exhibition Area and the Exports to Africa Exhibition Area. In addition there will be 22 events, including forums and business match-making activities will be held, officials at Uganda’s foreign affairs ministry said.

The online audience will have access to the “Cloud Conferences" featuring live webcasts; 2D or 3D "Cloud Exhibitions" and "Cloud Transactions" that will enable visitors to make purchases through e-commerce. Goods worth 85 million yuan ($13.1 million) for export and around 100 kinds of African products for import are now available on Kilimall and KiliSelect, two e-commerce platforms. About 386 projects are expected to be booked via the Expo platform.