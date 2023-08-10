Uganda signs search and rescue agreement with South Sudan

Uganda has signed a Search And Rescue (SAR) agreement with the government of South Sudan.

"Signing of the agreement is a key milestone that will greatly improve on the compliance of the two neighbouring countries while also spelling out the roles of both in situations which require support for one another in the unfortunate event of an aircraft accident or incident, among others," said the Deputy Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Ms Olive Birungi Lumonya.

She added that the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala signed the agreement in Kampala on August 9.

He was with the Director Transport in the Ministry of Works and Transport, Mr Benon Kajuna to conclude and witness the signing by the South Sudan Minister of Transport, Mr Madut Biar Yel in Juba.

Gen. Katumba applauded Mr Madut for the support and cooperation in the run up to concluding the agreement.

"Uganda is committed to ensuring support for our brothers and sisters in ensuring that the SAR requirements are in place. A technical team from UCAA has been to Juba and will continue to render any necessary support. We are stronger together as EAC countries," He said.