Prime

Uganda surrenders airport for China cash

An aerial view of Entebbe International Airport. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Yasiin Mugerwa

What you need to know:

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority says if not amended, some provisions in Financing Agreement for the loan the country obtained to expand Entebbe International Airport, expose the airport  and other government assets to potential attachments and take-over by China upon arbitration awards in Beijing.

Top Ugandan officials have been boxed into a corner of bother after lenders in China rejected their request to re-negotiate ‘toxic clauses’ in the $200m (Shs713b) loan picked six years ago to expand Entebbe International Airport.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.