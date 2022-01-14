Uganda to destroy 400,000 doses of expired Covid-19 vaccines

Uganda is set to destroy over 400,000 doses of expired Covid-19 vaccines at a time when less than half of the targeted 22 million people have been vaccinated.

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said the vaccines had been supplied to the northern part of Uganda, but were not used.

The expired doses are mainly Moderna and a few doses of AstraZeneca, she added.

Health State Minister Margaret Muhanga had a few weeks ago said the government is working on vaccination drives across the country, especially in northern Uganda where the uptake was low.

She said the low uptake of the vaccine had affected the fight against the virus.

“Due to low uptake of the vaccines, we started vaccination campaigns across the country, starting with the Teso, Lango sub-regions,” she said.