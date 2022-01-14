Uganda to destroy 400,000 doses of expired Covid-19 vaccines

Uganda Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng receives Covid-19 vaccine.

Uganda's Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng receives her first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala on March 10, 2021. Uganda is set to destroy 400,000 doses of expired vaccines. PHOTO | FILE 

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said the vaccines had been supplied to the northern part of Uganda, but were not used.
  • The expired doses are mainly Moderna and a few doses of AstraZeneca, she added.

Uganda is set to destroy over 400,000 doses of expired Covid-19 vaccines at a time when less than half of the targeted 22 million people have been vaccinated.

