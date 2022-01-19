Uganda to host 9th AU inter-ministerial meeting on UN Security Council reform

Uganda will from January 19-20 host the Ninth Ministerial-Level Meeting of the African Union (AU) Committee of Heads of State and Government (C-10) on the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“The main objective of this meeting is to provide the opportunity for C-10 foreign ministers to take stock of the recent developments in the on-going Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) at the UN General Assembly,” Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed through a January 19 statement.

Organizers say the meeting will also “map out a forward-thinking strategy for constructive engagement around the common African position.”

Furthermore, the diplomatic event to be officially opened by the host nation’s President Museveni will be segmented with a meeting of Permanent Representatives from New York and Addis Ababa on day preceding the meeting of the ministers of Foreign Affairs on Day 2.

“It will further set the stage ahead of the 35th summit of the C-10 Heads of State and Government, scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in February 2022 to discuss and adopt its outcome for subsequent submission to the closed-door session of the Assembly,” Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said of the meeting to be held at the Common Wealth Speke Hotel-Munyonyo, Central Uganda.

About the African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government (C-10)

The African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government (C-10) was setup by the African Union (AU) with mandate to advocate and canvass the African common position on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reform.

“The ultimate objective of the C-10 is to unanimously and unequivocally chart out a common African position and build the momentum required for Africa to demand its rightful place within the United Nations system,” the C-10 states.

The African Common Position, also known as Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration is named after a valley in Swaziland where the agreement was made by African Leaders in 2005, before it was adopted at an Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union in Addis Ababa.

The C-10 establishment is currently coordinated and chaired by Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada.