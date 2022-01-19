Uganda to host 9th AU inter-ministerial meeting on UN Security Council reform

A past United Nations Security Council meeting in New York. The African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government (C-10) starts January 19 in Uganda to discuss 'Africa's position' on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reform. FILE PHOTO | AFP

What you need to know:

  • The African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government (C-10) was setup by the African Union (AU) with mandate to advocate and canvass the African common position on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reform.

Uganda will from January 19-20 host the Ninth Ministerial-Level Meeting of the African Union (AU) Committee of Heads of State and Government (C-10) on the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

