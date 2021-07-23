Uganda to manufacture ticks vaccine next year - Govt

By Elly Katahinga More by this Author

The minister of state for animal industry Lt Col (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama has revealed that Uganda will start to produce its own Tick vaccines by the mid next year to help the country independently combat the tick resistance among the livestock.

Rwamirama noted that the ministry of agriculture has already instituted a committee of experts to handle the investigation on both livestock and crop production to come up with recommendations.

He said that tick resistance is partly due to using the same acaricide in one place for a long time, of which some are fake, adding that poor handling is also another cause.

“I want tell you that cattle farmers have faced a challenge of tick resistance since 2008 when I was transferred from the MAAIF and over 80 districts have been infiltrated by ticks and foot and mouth disease (FMD) but now I was bounced back in the ministry, and according to scientists by June 2022, we shall have completed and approved our own tick vaccine,” Minister Rwamirama noted.

He made remarks on Thursday during the harmonization and fact finding mission meeting with political leaders and civil servants from Ntungamo District at municipal offices.

The minister said that tick eradication will be done in two phases - where the government will provide farmers with highly subsidized acaricides such that all domestic animals are sprayed to reduce tick loads to almost zero and then vaccines will be introduced.

He assured cattle farmers that the country has capacity to manufacture enough tick vaccines thus encouraging them to adhere to the veterinary guidelines.

The minister also directed security agencies in Ntungamo District to arrest and auction illegal cattle crossing from Rwanda through porous borders into the country as the only way to cartel illegal cattle movements in the district. He advised all cattle sellers in both countries to use the right channel if they are to promote EAC trade.

Mr Rwamirama also hailed former minister Mwesigwa Rukutana for lobbying and promoting agriculture Cluster Development Project (ACDP)

“He pledged additional 10,000 dozes of foot and mouth disease to intensify the cattle vaccination since Ntungamo district is large compared to the 2000 dozes it received,” he said.

Ntungamo District has a livestock population of about 247,500 heads of cattle, 290,000 goats, 12,500 sheep and 98,500 pigs.

Hon Rwamirama also promised water units for dam construction for water production because the district has been stressed with lack of enough water and 2 tractors.

Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr George Bakunda, stressed the need for intensifying the security at the border to dispel illegal cattle movement in Kabezi and Ruhara villages in Ngoma sub county which exacerbates the spread of foot and mouth disease in the district.



