Uganda to produce 1000 megawatts of nuclear energy  by 2031- govt

The Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa has projected that Uganda will produce at least 1000MW of nuclear energy in less than a decade.

Speaking on Monday during the opening of the 19th Energy and Minerals Exhibition underway at Akamwesi Shopping Centre in Kyebando, Ms Nankabirwa said the move is aimed at contributing to efforts geared towards increasing access to electricity in Uganda.

"We started on a plan on nuclear energy and we hope that by 2031, we shall have about 1000 MW of nuclear energy. We shall produce nuclear energy just for energy, not other things. Let the world not get excited," she said.

The minster revealed that the plan to this effect was being worked upon and that international atomic energy agencies had come to Uganda several times to assess the country's readiness before the process can commence.

She also noted that regulations are already in place to guide Uganda’s production process.

According to her, the energy ministry is currently implementing three of the key programmes under the National Development Plan(NDPIII) which include, sustainable energy development, sustainable development of petroleum resources and mineral development.

On the issue of oil, the minister said the Oil and gas Policy of 2008 is under review and it aims at proving an environment for utilisation of oil and gas resources to contribute to early achievement of poverty eradication.

"We are not going to be diverted from this. We are going to exploit the petroleum resources carefully putting into consideration environmental issues because we know that from these resources, we shall be able to fight poverty, help Ugandans get jobs so that they can be able to afford and use clean energy," Ms Nankabirwa said.

It is a shame that usage of clean energy for cooking such as electricity and biogas in Uganda still stands at one percent, something that the minister calls for mindset change since even those who can afford were skeptical of using them due to perceived dangers that they may be exposed to.

The oil wells at Kingfisher project will produce 40,000 barrels of crude oil every day while at Tilenga fields will produce 190, 000 barrels, according to the minister.

The first barrel of crude oil is expected in 2024.

On the issue of the refinery, Ms Nankabirwa said the process had delayed but noted that the new developer had been identified and would soon ignite the process.

"We expected the refinery to be in place but, the first consortium where we had an agreement but it expired on June 30 and was not renewed because it had been renewed three times. We have found a new developer who will soon on the ground to begin on the process. We have delayed and the earliest it can be ready is 2026," she said.

The Minister said the East African Crude Oil pipeline that will transport crude oil from Uganda to Tanga in Tanzania that had earlier on been decampaigned by environmentalists was progressing.

However, the stakeholders have given in 40 percent of the money on the intake side and soon government will get all the $3.04 billion which is needed.

She said Uganda has got huge deposits of minerals, including gold, iron ore, tin, rare earth among others but warned that no company should export unprocessed minerals as the country stands to lose revenue.

Nankabirwa also noted that both main grids and minigrid power generating plants had been put in place and to increase production from the current 1,678.1 MW to 52,000 MW in 2040.



The national rate of electricity connectivity access stands at 57 percent, with 19 percent being on grid and 38 percent off grid.

The high cost of electricity for ordinary citizens remains an issue of great concern.