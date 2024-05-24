Ugandan women entrepreneurs break into UK, Asian markets

The Breaking Barriers to Trade Entrepreneurs’ conference, which started in Uganda three years ago, has helped Ugandan women entrepreneurs export products to the United Kingdom and Asian markets, a British politician has said.

In an interview yesterday ahead of this year’s conference at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel tomorrow, Baroness Sandy Verma, a member of the British House of Lords, said the conference helped boost women’s confidence in business.

“When we were talking to entrepreneurs in all the countries we visited, we found that a lot of challenges that they were facing were similar. Access to finances was a challenge, and scaling up their production methods to export was a challenge. We found a huge need to create a network that brings together business leaders, and government policymakers and have them in one room to see what the government is doing,” Ms Verma said.

She said the network meetings have helped women create business opportunities, join supply chains, connect with entrepreneurs worldwide, and learn self-branding. They have also learned online trading and various financing models.

Ms Verma says that this year’s conference, and future conferences, demonstrates her commitment to advocating for transitional and sustainable change in various socio-economic efforts in Uganda and other parts of the global economy.

About the conference

Breaking Barriers to Trade entrepreneurs’ Conference is organised by The Global Influence Club.

The conference brings together High-level Government Representatives, Thought-leadership, Business, & Women Entrepreneurs to discuss barriers to trade and how to navigate these.

The event will be opened by Baroness Sandy Verma, a member of the British House of Lords and founder of the Global Influence Club. The event will feature High-level Government Representatives, thought leaders, executives and businesspeople, sharing their knowledge.

Tomorrow’s conference will comprise three plenary sessions and two workshops.

The plenary sessions will focus on building a sustainable future in the era of the impact of climate change on infrastructure and finding the work-life balance as business leaders focusing on equity, diversity, and male allyship in the workplace.