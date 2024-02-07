Ugandans applying for Chinese visa surge in post-Covid era

Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong has revealed a slight increment in the number of people applying for visas to the Asian nation from the East African country in the post pandemic era.

In March 2020, Uganda adopted strict measures that included suspensions of all air travels to Beijing to curb the spread of Coronavirus which is believed to have its origins in China.

Subsequently, Lizhong says since the Chinese government implemented “category B and B control” in response to Covid-19, the number of visa applications to china has increased.

“We are seeing an increasing number of people coming to China after Covid-19. Before Covid, over 40,000 Ugandans were visiting China annually and last year we saw a recovery and the embassy has received 12,000 applicants,” Amb Lizhong observed while speaking at the inauguration of the China Visa application centre in Kampala.

He added: “Some of them may have multiple entries and the actual number of people going to China is larger than the applications in the embassy.”

Authorities February 5 said the new application centre bids to meet growing numbers of Ugandans applying for Chinese visas.

“It is the only entity entrusted by the embassy to provide services related to Chinese ordinary visas and consular legalization applications. It is operated independently and responsible for its own profits and losses, which is not an extension of the embassy,” Lizhong clarified.

Meanwhile, applicants holding diplomatic or services/official passports or applying for Chinese diplomatic, courtesy or official visas must still submit an application directly to the embassy.

The Chinese embassy says it will no longer accept visas of ordinary categories from ordinary passport holders or legalizations.

Commissioner of immigration control Godfrey Kambere told Monitor that the new Chinese visa application centre will reduce the number of people who lose money to unscrupulous individuals claiming to help them travel to the Asian country.

“Most of Uganda fear to walk to embassies because of the security checks and fear of queues…they end up using agents who are over charging them,” Kambere highlighted.

“The office will help Ugandans to get right information, ensure smooth movement of Ugandans and also strengthen the bilateral relations between Uganda and China,” he emphasized.

In 2023, Uganda issued at least 15,000 work permits and 5,000 of these were to Chinese investors, according to the internal affairs ministry.

“We also appreciate the Chinese for adhering to the laws and being compliant in applying for requirements,” Kambere held.