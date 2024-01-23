Govt warns travellers against e-visa fraudsters

The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control has cautioned the public intending to travel abroad against a new trend of fraudsters who are using websites and claiming to access the e-visa application portal.

According to Internal Affairs, these new fraudsters are charging beyond the official fees of Shs185,000 ($50) for ordinary visas.

Mr Simon Mundeyi, the Internal Affairs spokesperson said they have been receiving claims from frustrated Ugandans and some of them have lost money in the application while using such websites.

Last week, Prof Steven Kaddu also wrote an article in the Monitor where he expressed his frustration with the Uganda visa application process which made him cancel his flight due to the delays.

“For the past eight years, we have been warning the public about fraudulent third-party websites that claim to offer visa application services to Uganda. We have shared this message through our official websites, social media, and partner government agencies, as well as diaspora associations,” Mr Mundeyi said.

He added: “We urge the public to avoid these websites as they are not official and do not provide genuine visa application services. It is important to be cautious and ensure that you are using the correct website for the right facility, rather than a fake website that may look legitimate and offer quick services.”

“The official electronic visa application portal for the Republic of Uganda is www.visas.immigration.go.ug. The application for a visa for Ugandans is entirely online and there is no personal contact with the applicant,” Mr Mundeyi said.