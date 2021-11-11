UK based Catholic priest withdraws case against Masaka socialite

Ms Prossy Nakayiza and Rev Father Thomas Bakulumpagi. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY 

By  Ambrose Musasizi



  • This matter generated mixed reactions among the Catholics in Masaka Sub-region as some faithfuls accused Ms Nakayiza ‘‘of putting the Catholic Church to shame in pursuit of material things.’’

A United Kingdom (UK) based Ugandan Catholic priest Wednesday withdrew charges against Ms Prossy Nakayiza, a Masaka City socialite he accused of trespass onto his property and developments.

