UK based Catholic priest withdraws case against Masaka socialite

A United Kingdom (UK) based Ugandan Catholic priest Wednesday withdrew charges against Ms Prossy Nakayiza, a Masaka City socialite he accused of trespass onto his property and developments.

Father Thomas Bakulumpagi through his attorney, Mr Hermenegild Walukagga, recently sued Ms Nakayiza for trespass onto establishments at Kako Cell, Samaliya Ward, Nyendo Mukungwe Division in Masaka City.

Father Bakulumpagi also issued an eviction notice directing Ms Nakayiza to vacate the house and all related developments on the land.

The priest argued that Ms Nakayiza was simply a casual labourer who received a monthly salary for maintaining the land and property.

In her defense, Ms Nakayiza denied being the priest’s employee, insisting that they were lovers who bought together and registered the property in their names.

“I have just realized that Tom was a priest. I thought he was a teacher and that he did everything for me as someone he loved,” she said.

Ms Nakayiza further presented documents of the land and property to Masaka Court through her lawyers of M/s Bashasha and Co. Advocates which indicated the pair’s names.

On November 10, 2021, Fr Bakulumpagi withdrew the case and court registrar Ms Agnes Nkonge declared all the property owned by Ms Nakayiza.

“The plaintiff has relinquished all his interests and rights in the suit customary land and all developments thereon situated at Kako Cell, Samaliya ward, Nyendo Mukungwe division in Masaka City,” the judgement read in parts.

The registrar also directed the priest to pay agreed costs Shs 15,000,000 to Ms Nakayiza in instalments of Shs2m at the end of every month effective November 30, 2021.

However, Ms Nakayiza was ordered ‘‘to make a written apology within three days from the date of execution of the judgement to the priest and also make an undertaking never to utter anything defamatory intended to damage Rev Fr Thomas’ name, image, career or reputation in the realm of the Catholic Church and the general public.’’

This matter generated mixed reactions among the Catholics in Masaka Sub-region as some faithfuls accused Ms Nakayiza ‘‘of putting the Catholic Church to shame in pursuit of material things.’’