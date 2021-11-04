UK gives Africa $197 million to mitigate climate change

People stand by the Africa pavilion at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on November 2, 2021. PHOTO / AFP

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • African and other global leaders came together at COP26 in Glasgow on November 3 for the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Summit, the largest summit to date on climate adaptation.

The United Kingdom government has announced financial support of $197 million at the Glasgow Climate change Conference (COP26) for the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme to help the countries in the continent mitigate the problem of climatic change.

