UK issues Uganda terror alert

Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Uganda, the United Kingdom (UK) has warned in a travel advisory.

In its updated alert, the UK is predicting that the “attacks could be indiscriminate or against foreign nationals or places frequented by foreign nationals.”

“You should be vigilant at all times, especially in crowded areas and public places like hotels, transport hubs, restaurants and bars, and during major gatherings like sporting or religious events and when in close proximity to government buildings or security installations such as police stations,” reads an advisory displayed July 2 on the UK website.

Although the UK did not necessarily indicate the threat level in Uganda, it noted that “there is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets.”

Their foreign travel a cctdvisory comes barely a month after a group linked to the Islamic State group massacred over 40 people in an attack on a school in Kasese District- and follows a string of blasts in Uganda's capital.

The overnight June 16 Kasese attack by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels was the deadliest attack in Uganda since the 2010 Kampala twin bombings claimed by the Al Shabab terrorists- that left at least 76 people dead.

“Previous terrorist attacks and disrupted attacks in Uganda have targeted the security forces, places where football matches were being viewed, restaurants, buses and government buildings,” the UK observed as it urged its nationals to “remain vigilant at all times and follow the advice of the local authorities.”

'Uganda not at war'

On Sunday, President Museveni's deputy press secretary Faruk Kirunda said "the advisory by the UK government to its citizens is noted.

"...but Uganda is not at war, and our security forces are there to ensure safety and security of citizens and our visitors. Welcome to Uganda!" he wrote on his personal Twitter.

