UMA asks government for land to construct new showground

Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) has revealed that, they plan to construct a new showground in greater Kampala metropolitan area if government avails them with land.

The call has been made at a time when the current showground in Nakawa, Kampala is overwhelmed by new construction projects by members of the manufacturing body, leaving no space for development.

The revelation was made by Mr Deo Kiyemba, the UMA chairperson during opening of the 29th annual Uganda International Trade Fair on Thursday.

“The need to construct a new home for manufacturers came up because of growing number of new members as the body which started with 26 members during its inception in 1992 now has 1504 and more are still joining,” he said.

According to Mr Kiyemba, the new showground will be a state-of-art with five-star hotels where investors can come and stay plus modern showrooms and warehouses that conform to international standards.

Mr Kiyemba believes that with more [improved] warehouses the volume of exports will as well increase which would spur growth of the manufacturing sector.

He called on government to avail them with land of about 60 acres so as to kick-start the project.

Mr Kiyemba also cautioned government about giving investors land in wetlands citing the Namamve industrial park of which part of it was condemned for development by the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) because it is a wetland.

The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, who represented President Museveni at chief guest said government would ensure that manufacturers get market for their goods.