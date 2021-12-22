Umeme leaves village in darkness for 10 months

As Christmas fast-approaches, at least 2,500 residents of Wakawaka Village, Bulidha Sub-County in Bugiri District are appealing to Umeme to reconnect them after going ten months without electricity.

The LCI chairman, Mr Fazil Wairaka, on Tuesday said the area last had electricity in March following heavy rains that left transmission poles submerged in the lake.

“The area was hit by torrential rains which destroyed homes and forced some residents to relocate; later, transmission poles were submerged in the lake, forcing Umeme to immediately switch off the power at Nakawa (in Bugiri),” he added.

Mr Wairaka says since then, all efforts to lobby for reconnection have been futile.

“I visited and wrote to the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), visited Umeme offices in Iganga, but failed. When the Minister of Fisheries visited the landing site, she promised to follow-up on the matter with the Minister of Energy, but we are still waiting,” he added.

As a result, Mr Wairaka says residents, especially those operating salons and selling refrigerated drinks, have relocated to Nakawa and Nankoma areas.

“At least ten retail shops selling drinks and seven salons have relocated to Nakawa and Nankoma because there are no other jobs on the mainland. Those who venture into fishing are beaten; so what should they do? When Umeme officials come on the scene, all they do is take photos and immediately leave; they hardly speak to me for more than two minutes,” Mr Wairaka said.

The power was reportedly switched off to avert cases of electrocution since several women and children were drawing water from the lake.

Mr Philip Davis Malaba, an electro mechanical consultant, told Daily Monitor that when transmission poles are submerged in water, they rot and dissolve their foundation.

“Depending on their foundation, the poles risk falling and when they come down and get into the water, electrocution is imminent,” he added.