Umeme leaves village in darkness for 10 months

A boy washes his feet next to electricity poles submerged at Wakawaka Landing Site, Bulidha Sub-county in Bugiri district on December 21, 2021. At least 2,500 residents have gone without electricity since March after it was disconnected by Umeme to avert electrocution. PHOTO | PHILIP WAFULA

  • The power was reportedly switched off to avert cases of electrocution since several women and children were drawing water from the lake.

As Christmas fast-approaches, at least 2,500 residents of Wakawaka Village, Bulidha Sub-County in Bugiri District are appealing to Umeme to reconnect them after going ten months without electricity.

