Umeme to pay Shs500m over electrocuted boy in Wakiso

Umeme, the country’s largest power distributor has been condemned to pay general damages of up to Shs500m to a seven-year-old child who was electrocuted by sagging power wires about six years ago.

In his ruling delivered on Wednesday, High Court judge Phillip Odoki held that Umeme was negligent when it failed to ensure that the electricity transmission wire that had become loose in the child’s neighbourhood had quickly been removed, thereby electrocuting him.

“I have considered the fact that as a result of the electrocution, the plaintiff was flanged several times in the air, he hit his head on the ground several times, he suffered trauma and grievous bodily harm on various parts of his body, which included sustaining grievous harm on his scalp (head) and his left dominant arm was amputated at the shoulder,” ruled Justice Odoki.

He added:“Although the physical injuries healed, the plaintiff will continue to suffer mental distress for the rest of his life and he will not be able to do certain things on his own. I therefore consider that general damages of Shs500m is appropriate in the circumstance.”

Further in his ruling, the judge ordered Umeme to pay costs of the suit and also an interest of 15 per cent per annum until payment of the damages in full.

Court documents show that the victim on the May 6, 2017 while at his parent’s home in Kasange Ward, Kyengera Town Council, Wakiso District, was electrocuted by a live electricity transmission wire which was hanging loose on an electric pole that had fallen.

The minor instituted the suit through his friend, Mr Mike Katende.

“The defendant pleaded that it carries out its duties and operations in a lawful and professional manner to ensure public safety and it carries out regular maintenance and checks to ensure that all its electricity poles are in good working condition,” Umeme pleaded in its defense.

But in his ruling, Justice Odoki said evidence was laid out in court showing that their last inspection of the area had been done five months ago.

The minor, in his pleadings, had sought for Shs6b as compensation on grounds that he will need a complete prosthetic arm which costs $100,000 (Shs366m) and that he would need about four of them in his natural life time, bringing a total of Shs1.4b.