UMSC suspends creation of new Muslim districts

Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has suspended the creation of new Muslim districts in the country.

Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubajje, the Mufti of Uganda, said this will create ample time for the evaluation of performance of the districts that were created in the recent past.

“Our constitution is very clear on the factors that are considered for the creation of new Muslim districts. The aim is rather to bring services nearer to the communities,” Sheikh Mubajje said while meeting Muslim leaders from Greater Bunyoro-Tooro, who paid a courtesy visit to him at his office last Thursday.

The team was led by the Regional Assistant to the Mufti, Sheikh Abdu Hakim Kirarira.

Mufti Mubajje said most of the Muslim districts haven’t performed to the expectations of UMSC and some of the Khadis had not presented any activity report yet.

“Based on that situation, we are planning for the field tour of the respective districts for fact-finding very soon,” he added.

Currently, there are 10 Muslim regions comprising 78 districts.

The Mufti advised Khadis, who have failed to come up with developmental ideas including implementation of already designed projects, to resign and create room for others who are ready to serve.

“Otherwise, relevant UMSC organs might merge less performing districts to the old districts from which they were carved,” Sheikh Mubajje said.

Mr Ramathan Mugalu, the UMSC secretary general, advised Muslim leaders to intensify resource mobilisation for development.

Muslims constitute 13.7 percent of the total population of Uganda and UMSC is their apex body.

However, its successive leadership has had a challenge of uniting the Muslim community in the last five decades since its inception in 1972.

Mufti Mubajje, who assumed office in 2000, has on several occasions said he wanted to serve as Mufti for a short time but continuous court and internal Muslim leadership wrangles have forced him to stay longer in office.

Currently, Muslims have two parallel administrations – one headed by Mufti Mubajje at UMSC headquarters at Old Kampala and another based at Kibuli Hill headed by the Sheikh Muhammad Shaban Galambuzi.

List of districts