UNBS digitizes metrology services

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards [UNBS] joined the world to celebrate World Metrology Day under the theme, “Metrology in the Digital Era”.

Metrology is a science of measurements, which involves quantification of things such as checking weight, length, temperature and time among others.

In line with this year’s theme, UNBS has digitized most of its metrology services to serve Ugandans better, which include E-Minzaani, a cutting edge Information Management System.

“This is aimed at streamlining the adoption of mobile technologies as a tool to improve the efficiency, effectiveness and control of the use of both electronic and mechanical measuring instruments like Counter scales, spring balances, Platform scales and Weights used in trade,” Ms Sylvia Kirabo, UNBS Head of Marketing and Public Relations said during celebrations at Mayuge Taxi Park.

The E-Minzaani, she said, addresses the billing and receipt, including printing through a mobile Point of Sale (POS), licensing, including the printing of mechanics and workshop licenses, technician licenses and mechanics work logs among others.

Another service is the System for Mobile Verification Tool (SMVT) which verifies energy meters and captures verification data for electricity meters, both during in-house and field verification.

“The e-truck or e-rig is for verification of fuel tankers, bulk flow meters, road tankers and static tank dipsticks to ensure fairness in trade, while the Metrology Laboratory Information Management System (METLIMS) enables clients to access the National Metrology Laboratory (NML) calibration services online, regardless of their location,” Ms Kirabo added.

The celebrations drew residents, businessmen and politicians who were advised on how to maintain their weighing scales, spot defective ones and where to seek help.