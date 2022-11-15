Unbs urges grain dealers, farmers on quality

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (Unbs) in partnership with Feed the Future, a non-government organisation, have urged farmers, manufacturers and producers in eastern region to ensure quality of grains.

During meetings with farmers in Mbale and Bulambuli districts last week, Unbs officials emphasised that production of quality grain is necessary to meet requirements to facilitate domestic and regional trade.

Ms Sylvia Kirabo, the principal public relations officer at Unbs, said most grain dealers lack knowledge on standards, which, she said, compromises quality.

“We are looking at the value chain of sorghum, rice and maize through standardisation strategies of certification and market surveillance,” she said.

Mr Ronald Ahimbisibwe, the principle certification officer at Unbs, urged the dealers to form associations to ease costs of certification and marketing.

“You need to register and get certification marks to get access to international markets, but it’s easier if you form associations and cooperatives,” he said.

The grain dealers asked Unbs to put up checkpoints on the roads to check on the quality of agricultural produce.

Mr Gerald Wamono, a maize and rice dealer, said the government should build warehouses in different districts across the country. “This will improve post-harvest handling of maize and other grain produce,” he said.

Ms Florence Gibutayi, a member of TAABU Integrated Cooperative Society in Bulambuli District, said the traders should be given free interest loans.

“We have no access to friendly loans, which can support us to grow our business through purchasing equipment,” he said.

Mr Patrick Opedun, the agricultural officer for Bulambuli, urged Unbs to step up sensitisation, saying small scale millers are not aware of the standards.

Background

In March, Kenya banned importation of maize from Uganda on claims that it contained high levels of aflatoxins.

But in July, the Kenyan government revealed that they were in talks with Uganda to get maize from the country, signalling changes in quality.