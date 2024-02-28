UNEB postpones UCE transition examinations

Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has revealed that the 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) repeaters will sit for their examinations together with this year’s candidates (October to November 2024), rescinding the earlier arrangements which indicated that the examinations were to be conducted between June and July.

According to Tuesday's circular, UNEB reiterated that "going by the education ministry's advice" the period between June and July is too short for the repeaters to prepare and then sit for the examination.

“The transition examination based on the Old Curriculum will be conducted at the same time as the 2024 UCE examination based on the New Curriculum, from October to November 2024. The registration process will also run alongside the normal registration for this year,” the UNEB circular reads in part.

The examination body further noted that UNEB registration fees for candidates who had previously registered and sat under the Universal Secondary Education (USE) schools will be paid by the government.

“Such repeaters [from USE schools] should therefore register from the USE school close to them or where they studied from previously, or those convenient to them,” UNEB said in the circular.

“The functional/existing examination halls will also register candidates as well as the Private schools that will have repeaters wishing to sit for the examination,” it added.

About the UCE transition examination

The 2024 UCE examinations will be administered under the new curriculum, which is competence-based. Therefore, Uneb and the Ministry of Education considered setting a one-off special set of examinations for 2023 UCE candidates who would wish to repeat the exams under the old curriculum.