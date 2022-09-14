Uneb starts distributing examination materials

Heads of schools across the country have started picking examination materials from the Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) in preparation for the 2022 national exams.

Monitor has learnt that all head teachers have up to October 14 to collect the materials from the Uneb centre in Industrial Area, Kampala.

Uneb, which is mandated to conduct the end of year national examinations, started issuing examination materials on Monday.

The national exams are set to commence next month.

According to Uneb officials, the materials include answer sheets, booklets, graph papers, timetables, attendance registers for both learners and invigilators, commerce booklets and fine art papers.

In an interview with Monitor yesterday, the Uneb principal communication officer, Ms Jenipher Kalule, said the board will distribute the materials within a month before examinations kick-off.

A total of 1,280,172 learners have been registered to sit for the examinations, according to Uneb.

Heads of schools react

Mr Martin Okiria, the national chairperson of Secondary Schools’ Head Teachers’ Association, said all heads of schools have been notified to start picking the examination materials.

“Most schools have been preparing to conduct these examinations and I can ably say we are set to take our learners through the process,” Mr Okiria said in an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday.

He, however, decried the current high prices of commodities on the market, saying it is going to make it hard for schools to thrive.

The chairperson of the National Private Educational Institutions Association, Mr Hasadu Kirabira, said there a few schools that are facing challenges in accessing the materials.

In terms of readiness to conduct exams, Kirabira said: “I cannot say we are 100 percent prepared because some candidates have up to date not reported to schools after their parents failed to clear all the requirements.”

He said some schools are struggling to complete the syllabus before learners sit for the exams, adding that they will assess their readiness two weeks from now.