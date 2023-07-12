Union threatens to drag hospital administrator to court over assaulting midwives 

The leadership of Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union (UNMU) has threatened to drag the administrator of Adjumani hospital to court over allegation of assaulting two midwives.



Mr Justus Cherop Kiplangat, the UNMU president said in a statement on Wednesday that the two midwives, Emilly Angumaru and Jane Acen, were assaulted by the administrator last month.



"The team (from UNMU) reported that on 23rd June 2023 at around 10:00pm the two midwives of Adjumani (hospital) were assaulted by Hospital administrator who responded to a call of a patient. Emilly was beaten badly to the extent of using "baton" of Askari that later she had to suffer miscarriage," he said.



The UNMU president said the case was reported to police.



"We have processed the file and as of now it is ready to go to state attorney for prosecution. However, the Chief Administrative Officer has called in requesting for dialogue. ...if the fruits of the dialogue are not positive we shall continue with court and have this man interdicted and prosecuted," Mr Cherop added.



The hospital administrator, when contacted by our reporter on July 12 said he was still busy and could not talk.