UPC’s Aguti wins Dokolo Woman MP election  

The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party candidate, Ms Sarah Aguti Nyangkori, as the winner of Dokolo District Woman parliamentary by-election.



She won in all the 11 sub-counties and three town councils in the gateway district of northern Uganda from the eastern region.



The election to fill the seat which became vacant following the death of Cecilia Atim Ogwal on January 18 was conducted on Thursday, March 21.



Contenders for the Woman MP seat included the deceased’s daughter, Dr Austin Rosemary Alwoc of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, UPC’s Sarah Aguti Nyangkori, Ms Harriet Ageno of National Unity Platform (NUP), and Ms Janet Rose Adongo Elau Okello of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party. Others were Dr Esther Akullo Obot Otada and Ms Rebecca Arao, who all contested on Independent tickets.



Results



UPC’s Aguti garnered 23,044 votes followed by NRM’s Adongo Elau who obtained 14,001 votes, Dr Alwoc came third with 8,168 votes; Ms Ageno polled 727 votes, Dr Akullo Obot obtained 790 votes and Ms Arao managed 439 votes.



Total number of valid votes cast for candidates was 47,159. Total number of rejected or invalid ballot papers were 988 while the total number of ballot papers counted were 48,157 and the total number of spoiled ballot papers were 49.



“Accordingly, as Returning Officer for Dokolo District, and in accordance with Section 53 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, declared Aguti Sarah, who has obtained the largest number of votes, the winner of the District Woman Representative in Parliament,” Mr Steven Ngobi, the area EC Returning Officer, said.



Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, the EC chairperson, described the Dokolo parliamentary by-election as “a peaceful credible exercise”.



He commended all the candidates for having offered themselves to participate in this very important democratic process.



“We also commend the political parties who have fronted their flag bearers. We commend supporters, the civil society groups and every individual who has participated in this exercise. We also want to thank the law enforcement agencies led by the Uganda Police Force for working in ensuring the prevalence of an enabling environment for a peaceful credible exercise,” he said.



The EC boss added: “Perhaps the greatest gratitude should go to the people on ground who came out of their homes in their thousands and flocked the 173 polling stations to exercise their democratic rights. I was particularly impressed by their calm, peaceful and composed demeanor at the polling stations I visited.”



Ms Aguti’s journey to August House commenced after she emerged as UPC official flag bearer following the party district conference conducted at Dokolo Catholic Parish on February 19.



Earlier, Mr Maxwell Akora, Maruzi County Member of Parliament, also UPC supervisor in Dokolo Town Council, predicted that their candidate would win the poll by over 60 per cent.



“We expect to win by over 60 per cent. I can’t say 80 per cent because you can never know there are many people in the race. But we expect to win by over 60 per cent which is a landslide per cent and I hope the results will come like that,” he told this newspaper.



Mr Jimmy Akena Obote, Lira City East Member of Parliament, also leader of a splinter faction of the UPC party, had even assured the country that the Dokolo vacant seat was theirs.



“UPC party has been on nationwide mobilisation tours intended to build the party. The Dokolo by-election is the perfect opportunity for us to test our stamina,” he said in January.



Dr Alwoc’s major hurdle



Political commentators said Dr Alwoc has lived in the United Kingdom and that she was not very well acquainted with Dokolo, but Ogwal’s son Moses Otyek disagreed, saying his sister understands their late mother’s heart.



‘Neither married nor born in Dokolo question’



Soon after the family fronted Dr Alwoc to succeed her late mother, she appeared not bothered about concern that she is neither a born of Dokolo nor married there.



“Mum was married here in Kole. So, it really shouldn’t be about where you were born, it should really be about what you can do to make the people of all of our homes as comfortable, helped, and supported as possible,” she told this publication in an interview at their home in Alito Town Council, Kole District, on January 30.



She also added that the late Ogwal made everybody she met from Uganda and abroad feel like a member of their family.



“So, surely that is a legacy that would be very hard to beat but it is a legacy we hope to continue to fulfil. So, where you are physically born shouldn’t really matter. It is really what you can do for this country and how you can position this country nationally, locally and internationally in the best possible light,” Dr Alwoc added.