Dokolo by-election: Two MPs arrested with ‘suspicious money’

Two female Members of Parliament, all members of the opposition Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party, have been arrested in Dokolo District over allegations of possessing “suspicious money”.

Ms Santa Alum Ogwang, the Oyam District Woman Member of Parliament and her Kwania counterpart Ms Kenny Auma, were arrested on March 21 as voters in Dokolo cast their votes to elect their District Woman Representative in Parliament.

The North Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson, SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, confirmed that Ms Alum was apprehended with two others from Adok Sub-county, while the Kwania Woman MP was arrested from Adeknino Sub-county.

He said the suspects were being interrogated by the police after they were found in possession of the “suspicious money.”

Their arrests come amid voter bribery allegations in the hotly contested race to replace Ms Cecilia Atim Ogwal, who died on January 18.

Mr Fred Ebil Ebil, the Secretary General of UPC, said Ms Alum was arrested while delivering money to facilitate lunch for UPC candidate’s agents in Adok Sub-county – the late Ogwal’s birth place.