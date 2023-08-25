UPDF captain held over dollar scam

A man, who claims to have retired from Uganda Peoples Defence Forces at the rank of a Captain in 2018, alongside a civilian have been arrested after they allegedly bought goods online using fake dollars.

The retired captain and his alleged accomplice were rescued by the police in Lungujja, Rubaga Division, Kampala, as a mob attempted to lynch them for giving fake $1,300 to a rider who had delivered paint to them.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the suspects ordered for paint online from a shop in Nakasero, Kampala City, and they would pay upon delivery.

“This was the second incident in four days to use the same trick to give fake money to delivery teams. The first was on Sunday. They successfully took the paint worth $700, but handed over fake notes, which the delivery team only identified later and reported a case at Central Police Station Kampala. They allegedly did the same today, but the rider was able to detect the fake $1,300,” Mr Onyango said.

Upon discovering the fake currency, the delivery person made an alarm as the two suspects fled the scene, drawing public attention.

The public then arrested the duo and started beating them up.

“The police responded and rescued them. One suspect was dressed in a UPDF ceremonial uniform with the rank of a captain. He is said to have retired in 2018,” he said.

It is alleged that in the Sunday incident, the victim told detectives that one of the persons who received the paint was dressed in UPDF uniform.

The police are to invite the first victim to identify the two suspects to see if they are the ones who obtained goods after giving him fake money.

In a related matter, the police have arrested members of a criminal gang that have been wearing police uniform while carrying out robberies and house break-ins in Kawempe Division, Kampala City.

Upon their arrest, the police recovered a uniform of the Field Force Unit and that of general duties.

Mr Onyango said the suspects also had house break-in implements such as axes.

“The group has been giving residents of Kawempe Division and parts of Nansana sleepless nights. Victims have been reporting cases of thugs dressed in police uniforms that waylaid them. Using our crime intelligence operatives, we tracked them down and arrested them,” he said.

Since the year started residents and the business community on Gulu highway in Bwaise, Kawempe, Kawanda and Matugga have been experiencing a rise in house break-ins and waylaying incidents at night.