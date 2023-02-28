UPDF changes command of UN guard unit in Somalia

The Uganda Peoples' Defense Forces (UPDF) serving under the United Nations Guard Unit (UNGU) in Somalia has changed command from Lt Col Peter Magungu to Lt Col Peter Okwi Omeja.

Lt Col Omeja will take charge of the incoming UNGU 9 which replaces UNGU 8.

The change in command was presided over by the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (DSRSG) Anita Kiki Gbeho and witnessed by the UPDF Deputy Commander Land Forces (DCLF) Maj Gen Francis Takirwa.

Gbeho commended UNGU 8 for the professionalism, sacrifice, steadfastness, courage and dedication exhibited in ensuring the safety of the UN staff amidst security challenges and extremist threats.

“I’m happy to note that out of the troops deployed, 93 of them are women which is a very big milestone in recognizing gender attributes,” she noted at the event in Somalia.

Maj Gen Takirwa also hailed the outgoing troops for “resilience and discipline which made command and control easy.”

He further challenged the incoming troops to maintain discipline, patience and commitment to attain great heights and good health.

Further, Maj Gen Takirwa urged the new UNGU 9 commander to work closely with his subordinates and mentor them to become better leaders at the end of their tour of duty.

“I advise you to plan wisely on how to invest your allowances profitably and save part of it with the UPDF Wazalendo sacco where you are assured of annual profits from your dividends with less risks,” he added.

The UPDF Contingent Commander Serving under African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Brig Gen Peter Gaetano Omola told to Lt Col Omeja not to disregard values learnt through orientation.

"Emulate the values of UNGU 8 and get good results at the end of your tour of duty," Brig Gen Omola emphasized.

The shift in command was graced by the UN Principle Security Advisor Joseph Katuramu, commanders and officers of the UPDF Contingent serving at ATMIS, UNGU 8 and UNGU 9 among others on February 27.

Last week, at least 625 UPDF soldiers were flagged off to enforce peace under the mandate of the African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) through UNGU 9.