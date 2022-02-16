UPDF, Congolese army kill 4 ADF rebels

UPDF soldiers display  guns and goats that were reportedly recovered from an ADF camp in eastern DR Congo  on Monday. photo/ministry of defence. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • Last month, the joint forces opened up the second axis against the ADF rebels.

The  Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Congolese army on Monday afternoon attacked an  Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel camp in Bundihangaro, north of Nobili, eastern DR Congo, and killed four rebels.

