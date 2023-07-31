UPDF, FARDC kill three ADF rebels in DR Congo

The Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) and the Armed Forces of the Congolese Army (FARDC) have killed three Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in neighbouring DR Congo under the operation code named Shujaa, authorities have said.

On Monday, the UPDF Operation Shujaa’s information officer Maj Bilal Katamba said the joint forces encountered a group of approximately 10-15 ADF militants in the areas of Talia, North Kivu province, DR Congo, on Sunday at around 10am.

"The forces swiftly engaged the rebels in combat, resulting in two rebels being put out of action and seven firearms recovered. The seized weapons included five submachine guns (SMGs) and one PMK along with 22 rounds of PMK ammunition and 91 rounds of SMG ammunition,” he noted.

Three empty chains of PMK and three radio calls or walkie-talkies were also confiscated during the on-going operation.

UPDF also disclosed that joint forces had put another ADF fighter out of action on July 29 following an encounter with the Islamic State-linked terror group in the areas of Ndalia, northeast of Tingwe in DR Congo.

During that encounter, joint forces also recovered two SMGs and three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), Maj Katamba told journalists on Monday.

Furthermore, they found 64 rounds of SMG ammunition, 30 rounds of PMK ammunition, three radio calls or walkie-talkies, and three empty magazines of SMGs.

“Our joint forces continue their relentless pursuit of the scattered ADF terrorists to ensure lasting peace in the region. The UPDF and FARDC are committed to creating a safe environment for civilians and are determined to neutralize the threat posed by the terrorist group,” Maj Katamba said in a statement.

The UPDF also reported that the Congolese army has since received at least 15 women and two men who surrendered at their Ndimo detachment in along the Erengeti - Komanda road following a July 14 offensive targeting ADF elements in Ndalia, northeast of Erengeti Town.