UPDF kills 20 ADF rebels in surprise attack in DRC

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces have killed 20 Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels after a battle in the eastern DR Congo.

The UPDF recovered four AK 47 guns after the fight, 313 bullets and other assortment of military equipment.

Maj Bilal Katamba, the UPDF Mountain Division public information officer, said the UPDF in a joint operation with the Congolese army attacked the ADF base at 10:30am where they killed the 20 rebels South West of River Lusulubi and near River Semliki.

“In the battle, the joint force was able to put 20 terrorists out of action,” Maj Katamba said.

“We also recovered mobile phones that we believe will be useful for us to get more information about the terror group.”

In the fight, the army said one of the UPDF soldiers was killed.

In 2021, the UPDF entered the DR Cong to hunt for the ADF rebels after terror attacks in Kampala City and towns in the central region allegedly carried out by the same group left at least 10 people dead and dozens injured.

Casualties

According to the Defence Ministry, since Operation Shujaa commenced, more than 400 rebels have been killed and several areas liberated from the control of the group.

Maj Katamba said the hunt on the rebels has intensified and urged those that are still in hiding to come out and surrender to save their lives.

“They should surrender to our detachments. They would be handled well. We don’t have the intention of harming those who will surrender. We shall welcome them,” he said.

“If they don’t surrender, we shall continue with the operation until Congo is peaceful.”

There have been attempts by ADF rebels to cross back to Uganda, but they have been foiled by the UPDF.

The whereabouts of ADF commander Musa Baluku or his top commanders isn’t known.

EU sanctions

The European Union sanctioned Meddie Nkalubo, alias Mohammed Ali Nkalubo, Abul Jihad, Punny Boy, a senior ADF leader. The United States also put a reward for anyone who would share information that would lead to the arrest of ADF rebel leaders.