UPDF, Parliament pay tribute to Kenya’s CDF

The Parliament of Uganda and Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) have joined the rest of the world in mourning the death of Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Francis Ogolla, who perished together with 9 others in helicopter crashed Thursday.

According to the statement issued by the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, the death of General Ogolla is a loss to the entire East African Community.

“On behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Muhoozi Kainerugaba and the entire Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) fraternity, we wish to register our heartfelt condolences to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the bereaved families and the entire Kenyan nation upon the demise of these gallant officers,” the UPDF statement reads in part.

“In the demise of General Ogolla, Kenya and indeed the entire East African Community (EAC) have lost an accomplished General. Our hearts are with the bereaved families,” it adds.

Equally, the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among on Friday led the House in paying tribute to General Ogolla.

“Our dear condolence goes to the republic of Kenya for the loss of the CDF,” Ms Among said before ordering the House to observe a moment of silence in respect to people who succumbed to a helicopter crash in Kenya.

Other Ugandans pay tribute to General Ogolla, via X (formerly Twitter)

Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, President of National Unity Platform (NUP)

“Deepest condolences to the people of Kenya on the painful loss of your Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Francis Ogolla and his compatriots in a helicopter crash. We stand with you in prayer during this period of grief.”

Ms Rebecca Kadaga, Minister for East African Community Affairs