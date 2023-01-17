UPDF soldier beats man to death over woman

Police in Dokolo District are hunting for a Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) soldier who is on the run after allegedly beating his wife's ‘lover’ to death upon catching them having sex in his bedroom.

SP Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson in a press statement on Monday said the soldier abruptly returned to his home on Saturday and found Ogwang having sex with his wife (soldier's) prompting him to raise an alarm that attracted neighbours who responded and helped him in beating the duo.

"Our territorial police in Dokolo District are hunting for Opito Walter, Adoko Toolit, Ogwang Abel and others for allegedly assaulting to death Patrick Ogwang and injuring Dina Akello," Mr Okema stated.

"They were rushed to a nearby health facility where Ogwang died the following day on Sunday and the woman was rushed to Dokolo Health Center IV for treatment," he added.

Mr Okema also cautioned housewives whose husbands are working in distant places against indulging in extramarital affairs.