UPDF soldier dies in Mukono motorcycle crash, two injured 

A 30-year-old Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier died after the motorcycle he and two other people were riding on collided with a vehicle at Mpoma Satellite station along Mukono-Kayunga road.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango identified the soldier as LCpl Kundo Obedi, a student at Uganda Military Engineering College (UMEC), Lugazi town, Buikwe District.

The soldier, No RA 229084 was riding a motorcycle with two passengers when he collided with a Toyota Gaia being driven by an Egyptian national, Abdel Muhassen Kamal, according to police.

"The soldier died on the spot whereas the two passengers on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries," Mr Onyango said.

The collision happened as the soldier attempted to overtake two other vehicles.

"The yet to be identified victims were rushed to Kawolo and Naggalama hospitals for treatment and the body of the soldier was conveyed to Bombo military hospital. The vehicles were towed to Mukono police yard," Mr Onyango said before cautioning road users to be mindful of others while on the road.

The traffic accident report as of July 2023, indicates that 432 crashes were registered, of which, 97 cases were fatal, 202 serious cases and 133 minor.