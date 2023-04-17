UPDF soldier, four-year-old boy killed in army truck crash 

A four-year-old boy and a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier died in a Monday road crash in Kasese District in western Uganda.

The 12:30pm crash happened at Nyamwamba West cell, Nyamwamba Division along Nyakasanga Road.

The traffic police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima said the driver of a speeding UPDF Toyota Land Cruiser knocked down Bira Linius, a resident of Nyamwamba West Acholi quarters in Kasese District, as he crossed the road before the driver lost control and rammed into a nearby house.

Pte Fred Mawadri attached to Rukoki Barracks under mountain brigade who was seated behind the truck was crushed to death by the falling debris, according to police.

“The suspected cause of the accident has been attributed to speeding and careless crossing of the road by the juvenile. The two bodies were conveyed to Kasese Hospital for postmortem examination. Further investigations into the accident are underway,” ASP Nampiima said.

Fuso truck rams into six motorcycles

In a related development, a boda boda rider was killed at Masanafu along the Kampala Northern bypass expressway after a Fuso truck rammed into six motorcycles.

The deceased was identified as Innocent Taremwa, a resident of Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb following the 11:50am crash.

“The deceased was riding motorcycle registration number 486S. Eight others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to different medical centers for treatment. Investigations into the cause of the accident are underway,” ASP Nampiima said Monday.

This comes just days after police said on April 11 that at least 200 people were reported dead in road crashes in Uganda in just two weeks, 37 of whom were killed in the three days of Easter season.