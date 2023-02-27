UPDF soldier killed by wild animals in Queen Elizabeth NP

Police in Rukungiri District are investigating circumstances under which a UPDF soldier was found dead by the roadside in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

On Monday, the Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate said: “Preliminary investigations showed that the deceased soldier was killed by wild animals.”

Police identified him as 32-year-old Pte Patrick Ndyanabo, a munyankole by tribe and a resident of Ncwera Barracks in Queen Elizabeth National Park, Rwenshama Parish in Rukungiri District’s Bwambara Sub County.

Mr Maate added that the soldier was attached to the 19th infantry battalion.

“It's alleged that on February 25, the deceased left the barracks and went to Rwenshama landing site for unknown reasons. It’s believed that he met wild animals which claimed his life while he was walking back to the barracks at around 4am on February 26 in Queen Elizabeth National Park,” Mr Maate explained.

According to police, Pte Ndyanabo’s body was discovered by a boda-boda rider -coming from Rwenshama landing site- who informed administrators of Ncwera Barracks.

“The intelligence officer at Ncwera Barracks sent a team of UPDF soldiers to the scene and they identified the deceased as their fellow officer. Police was informed before visiting the scene. Postmortem was done at the scene and the body was handed over to the UPDF Officers for further arrangements,” Mr Maate noted.