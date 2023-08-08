UPDF soldier on the run after shooting Buikwe fisherman

A Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) soldier who was deployed to stop illegal fishing at Kiyindi landing site is on the run after shooting and injuring a fisherman in Buikwe District, authorities have said.

The soldier is accused of shooting 40-year-old Micheal Takule on Tuesday afternoon who he suspected to be hiding immature fish in his boat.

Ssezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson SP Hellen Butoto confirmed the incident, saying they “have launched a manhunt to arrest the suspect who is currently still at large.”

Butoto identified the suspect as 2Lt David Wabuche,32, a UPDF officer attached to the Fish Protection Unit and commander of Kiyindi Detarch.

Police also said a resident of the same area had been arrested to aid investigations with a case of shooting now registered at Lugazi Police Station.

“It's alleged that on August 8,2023, the in-charge CID Kiyindi D/Cpl Phenhas Muhanika received a phone call from Wabuche that he shot and injured Takule on his left foot during an operation to curb suspected illegal dealers of immature fish. The suspect fled the scene after committing the offence,” Butoto said in a Tuesday statement.