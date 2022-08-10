UPDF soldier remanded for affair with boss’ wife

The Makindye-based General Court Martial has remanded a soldier for allegedly “developing an irresponsible affair with his boss’ wife.

Prosecution states that “CPL John Nuwagira, 41, a regular militant of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) under second division headquarters as KIT Operator in 2021 while at Makenke in Mbarara District developed an illegitimate relationship with Lt Robert Turyahabwe’s wife, Annet Kobusingye, while the complainant was on foreign mission in Somalia.”

But appearing before a seven-member panel chaired by Brig Robert Freeman Mugabe on Tuesday, CPL Nuwagira denied the charge of prejudicial to good order and discipline that was slapped against him by the State.

Court heard that investigations into the matter are still on going, consequently adjourning the case to August 29 for further mention as CPL Nuwagira was remanded to Makindye Military Barracks.

However, during court proceedings, judge advocate Col Richard Tukacungurwa had earlier questioned why the case was transferred to Kampala yet the scene of crime was in Makenke in Mbarara.

In response, prosecution led by Lt Alex Lasto Mukhwana told court that the “general court martial in Kampala has jurisdiction to try matters arising from all over the country.”

According to the court documents, CPL Nuwagira was arrested March 8, 2022 after his former boss, Lt Turyahabwe, lodged a case against him for disorganizing his family while he was away on official duties in 2019.

At the time, the complainant was a prosecutor at the Unit Disciplinary Committee of Makenke Military Barracks (Second Division).

Lt Turyahabwe accused Nuwagira of engaging his wife Kobusingye in a sexual relationship.