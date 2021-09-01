UPDF soldier shoots self after killing colleague’s wife

By Santo Ojok More by this Author

A Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier has shot himself dead after allegedly killing his colleague’s wife in Apac District.

Pt Samuel Ojara, 45, attached to National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) army detach in Maruzi Ranch, reportedly killed himself on Monday night after he gunned down Sharon Akello, a wife to another UPDF soldier.

The incident occurred at Acenglyet Village, Ayeolyec Parish in Akokoro Sub-county.

It is reported that Ojara followed Akello in the shelter where she had gone to take a bath at about 9pm and shot her dead. He then turned the gun to himself and died as well.

Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the outgoing North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, confirmed the incident saying an investigation into the matter is ongoing, as the soldier's act remained a puzzle.

Ms Milly Akena, the LC1 chairperson of Acenglyet Village, blamed the incident on irresponsible consumption of alcohol among some soldiers.

“There are three male soldiers at this army barracks and one woman, so that evening, this incident occurred when the other two men were not around. They had gone to the trading centre and the husband of this deceased woman was also drunk at the same trading centre,” Ms Akena said.

Maj Flavia Terimulungi, the UPDF 5th Division spokesperson, said the army has also taken up the matter and investigations are ongoing.

“We are aware of the incident and we are now investigating to establish what could have caused it,” she said on Tuesday.





