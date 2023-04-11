UPDF soldier who shot ISO operative hands self to police

ICYMI: Govt spy shot in brawl at rights defender’s home

Trouble started when the victim, also a soldier attached to the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), tried to forcefully gain access to the former commissioner’s bedroom. It is alleged that the woman had locked herself in her bedroom after developing a domestic misunderstanding with the boyfriend. The victim then tried to break into the bedroom, prompting the woman’s bodyguard to intervene.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango told this publication on Monday that the guard was detained at Makindye Military Barracks, and his principal was still in police custody.

“The bodyguard handed himself to the police, and we recorded his statement, where he admits to shooting the ISO operative. We handed him over to the Military police, who detained him,” he said.

Mr Onyango added that the suspect’s file was almost complete and they were slated to take it to the Resident State Attorney for sanctioning.

The victim has since been admitted to the intensive care unit at International Hospital Kampala.