UPDF to address welfare gaps of soldiers

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, has promised to address welfare gaps including availing more accommodation units for soldiers.

General Mbadi made the remarks while launching the 3rd annual units mobilisation of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) at 3rd Division headquarters, Moroto Army Barracks on Thursday.

According to the deputy defense spokesperson Col Deo Akiiki, regarding welfare, the CDF revealed that the UPDF strategic leadership is prioritising initiatives to address welfare gaps which include accommodation for soldiers by construction of housing units based on customised brigade groups, health facilities, accessing Defence Forces Shop duty free items and the gradual increment of their salaries.

This development comes days after a UPDF soldier went on rampage and shot dead the Minister of State for Labour, Employment & Industrial Relations, Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola, before turning the gun on himself over alleged welfare concerns.

Addressing troops in Moroto District, the CDF said the 3rd annual units mobilisation exercise is aimed at increasing the ideological awareness and secure frameworks that liberate the minds of officers, militants, Defence workers and families.

"We are here to enhance within the whole body of the UPDF our tested revolutionary methods of work in order to ensure an efficient and efficacious Peoples' force, oriented on conscious discipline, following our Commander-in-Chief and President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni's units tour in 2019," he noted.

The CDF urged the troops to refocus on the UPDF's mandate which is to defend and protect the people and territorial integrity of Uganda, and to ensure the inviolability of the people's rights, rule of law and good governance in order to facilitate prosperity.

Meanwhile, Brig Gen Felix Busizoori, the 3rd Division Deputy Commander, highlighted the achievements of the disarmament operation (Usalama Kwa Wote) reporting that there is relative calm prevailing in Karamoja Sub-region and Greater Eastern Uganda.

He promised that once a few tactical challenges are addressed, with the guidance of executive order number three (3) of 2023 dated May 19, 2023 on disarmament operation issued by the President and Commander-in-Chief, total peace and normalcy shall be restored in Karamoja and neighbouring Sub-regions to create desired conditions for socio-economic transformation.

The CDF unit mobilisation exercise is an annual activity that was introduced in December 2020 to conduct an annual nationwide mobilisation exercise, where different teams from UPDF strategic headquarters in close coordination and harmony with tactical commanders, traverse and visit different formations and units of the UPDF.

